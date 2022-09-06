International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

 By International Brotherhood of Teamsters

1.2 Million-Member Union Forms National Program to Protect Logistics Workers

WASHINGTON, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters Union on Tuesday formally launched its Amazon Division, a new arm of North America's strongest union dedicated to uniting Amazon employees, securing more workplace protections in the warehouse and logistics industry, and defending workers from the unchecked exploitation of one of the world's most dangerous employers.

