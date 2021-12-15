TEAMSTERS LOCAL 117: COVID CONCERNS LEAD TO UNANIMOUS STRIKE AUTHORIZATION VOTE AT VERITIV By Teamsters Local 117 Dec 15, 2021 Dec 15, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters) By Teamsters Local 117 Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TUKWILA, Wash., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Warehouse workers at Veritiv, represented by Teamsters 117, have voted unanimously to authorize a strike. The strike authorization vote was taken by employees at the packaging giant's facility in Kent, WA and comes after three months of unsuccessful contract negotiations and a number of COVID-related health and safety concerns raised by workers.During negotiations the company implemented COVID-19 policies without fulfilling its legal obligation to bargain with the union, then violated its own health and safety policies. Visitors and customers were not required to wear protective masks while visiting the warehouse, putting employees at risk of infection. Managers were observed in the warehouse without appropriate PPE as recommended by the CDC and in violation of company policy. "I asked management when we would get a sign on the front door for inbound drivers requiring them to wear a mask. That didn't get posted for several months," said Kevin Timme, a 16-year employee, shop steward, and member of Local 117's bargaining committee. "They don't even enforce it now. Guys are walking in the door unmasked, and they don't do anything about it. That's putting our health and safety at risk."At the bargaining table, Veritiv rejected Local 117's safety proposal requiring the company to ensure that employees not be allowed to operate unsafe equipment in the warehouse. They also rejected a union proposal to protect employees from infectious disease in the event of a future pandemic."There needs to be something in the contract that protects us during a pandemic when we get sick and have to be out of work," Timme said. "They ignore safety just to get the work done. My co-worker was forced to get on equipment that he hadn't been trained on. He ended up with back spasms."With $1.8 billion in sales in the third quarter of 2021, Veritiv's website boasts "the best earnings…of any quarter in company history" yet the company has proposed wage increases of only .15 cents annually and shifting a higher percentage of healthcare costs to essential employees who have worked through the pandemic."Veritiv's proposals with respect to pay and health and welfare are an insult to essential workers," said John Scearcy, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters 117. "The company has skirted its legal obligation to bargain and violated its own COVID policies, putting the health of our members and their families at risk. By unanimously authorizing a strike, Teamsters at Veritiv have sent an unequivocal message that they are prepared to withhold their labor to fight for safe working conditions and respect." Drivers at Veritiv who work out of the Kent facility are represented by Teamsters 174. They are also currently in contract negotiations with the company and have voted unanimously to authorize a strike.Contact: Paul Zilly 206-794-6673paul.zilly@teamsters117.org View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teamsters-local-117-covid-concerns-lead-to-unanimous-strike-authorization-vote-at-veritiv-301445841.htmlSOURCE Teamsters Local 117 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesNorthwest musicians remember local bassist Frank JohnsonCollision takes out bridge at Elk MeadowsOfficer Santa: Annual Shop with Cop and Firefighter serves Christmas joyA man of many stories: Former Daily Record staffers share memories of Mike JohnstonCity looking into making Pearl Street between Fourth and Fifth Avenues a pedestrian only zoneBoard of County Commissioners votes 2-1 to move forward with mental health sales taxDec. 13 blotter: Vehicle prowls, catalytic converter theftsPREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Ellensburg girls, boys stay perfect against Moses LakeDec. 8 blotter: Dead duck, bear in a yardDec. 9 blotter: Apple Tracker tracked Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter