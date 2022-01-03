Teamsters Local 174 Construction General Strike Continues After Holiday Break By Teamsters Local 174 Jan 3, 2022 Jan 3, 2022 Updated 15 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters) By Teamsters Local 174 Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After a brief break over the holidays, picket lines are now back up as 330 Teamsters continue to withhold labor as part of an Unfair Labor Practice strike. The strike began on November 19 with 34 workers at Gary Merlino Construction, but has since expanded into a general strike targeting Gary Merlino, Stoneway Concrete, Cadman, CalPortland/Glacier, Salmon Bay Sand and Gravel, and Lehigh Cement. The workers are all members of Teamsters Local 174, and are on strike in protest of the six Companies' refusal to bargain in good faith. The contracts have been expired since July 31, 2021.With the holidays in the rearview mirror, the struggle for a fair contract has taken on even greater importance. Without concrete, construction projects throughout the Puget Sound region will quickly run out of work for other construction trades to perform, forcing the layoff of potentially thousands of workers. The ripple effect of the employers' refusal to return to the bargaining table with the Teamsters could devastate the local economy – and this comes on top of the impact their arrogance has already had on working families in the Seattle area, many of whom have not seen a paycheck in weeks. The spokesman for the Employers' side, Charlie Oliver of Gary Merlino Construction, has not spoken a word to the Teamsters in nearly six weeks. Meanwhile, contractors working on construction projects throughout the region have begun to threaten lawsuits if the concrete does not start flowing again soon, even though the National Labor Relations Act and the Teamsters' expired contracts with the Companies protect the workers' right to withhold their labor until a contract is reached. Local politicians have also gotten involved in the dispute in an effort to restart negotiations."The arrogance from the Employers in this case is absolutely astounding and cannot be allowed to continue unchecked," said Teamsters Local 174 Secretary-Treasurer Rick Hicks. "Because of Charlie Oliver's inexperience at negotiating and Don Merlino's refusal to answer the phone, we have 330 people on strike, 330 families wondering if they are going to lose their healthcare coverage, and thousands more workers on layoff and collecting unemployment benefits from the state. We have major construction projects halted, Affordable Housing projects losing money they cannot afford to lose, and laid-off families growing more desperate by the day.""How much damage can one man's ego be allowed to do?" Hicks continued. "The Teamsters have remained willing to sit down and negotiate in good faith. We are ready to bargain a fair deal that treats our members with the same respect already shown to the other construction trades when negotiating their contracts earlier this year. All we want is fairness. Let's put Seattle construction workers' interests ahead of the Merlinos' egos."Founded in 1909, Teamsters Local 174 represents 8,600 working men and women in Seattle and the surrounding areas. "Like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TeamstersLocal174. Contact:Jamie Fleming, (425) 281-0166jfleming@teamsters174.org View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teamsters-local-174-construction-general-strike-continues-after-holiday-break-301453093.htmlSOURCE Teamsters Local 174 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOne in Four Americans Plans a Mental Health New Year's Resolution for 2022TOP 10- No. 1- Fentanyl overdose deaths put community on edgeEllensburg and Cle Elum-Roslyn basketball boys, Bulldog girls rolling into new yearDec. 27 blotter: Elk harassmentMarjory Helgeson has seen a lot of changes over the past centuryJan. 3 blotter: Ice skating on Naneum PondCare Connect provides aid to people in quarantineDec. 29 blotterTOP 10 - No. 3 COVID-19 Outbreak and fallout at KSDEllensburg basketball girls, boys look ahead to SunDome Shootout finales Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter