Teamsters Local 174 On 'Unfair Labor Practice' Strike At Gary Merlino Construction By Teamsters Local 174 Nov 22, 2021 SEATTLE, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At 5:30am on Friday, November 19, pickets went up at Gary Merlino Construction plants in Renton and Seattle as workers walked off the job in an Unfair Labor Practice (ULP) strike. The strike was called after GMC management refused to bargain in good faith with Teamsters Local 174.The striking workers have set up picket lines outside several GMC facilities, and concrete mixer drivers for Stoneway Concrete, as well as customers and suppliers of Gary Merlino and Stoneway Concrete and their employees, have the right to refuse to cross the picket lines. The strike has impacted all construction and concrete operations for GMC/Stoneway, and will continue until GMC management returns to the bargaining table ready to negotiate in good faith to reach a deal. Founded in 1909, Teamsters Local 174 represents 8,600 working men and women in Seattle and the surrounding areas. For more information, go to https://teamsters174.net/. "Like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TeamstersLocal174.Contact:Jamie Fleming, (425) 281-0166 JFleming@teamsters174.org View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teamsters-local-174-on-unfair-labor-practice-strike-at-gary-merlino-construction-301430076.htmlSOURCE Teamsters Local 174