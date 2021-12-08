TEAMSTERS LOCAL 174 STRIKE UPDATE: Concrete mixer drivers, dump truck drivers and cement plant employees walk off job after Employers fail to bargain in good faith By Teamsters Local 174 Dec 8, 2021 Dec 8, 2021 Updated 18 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters) By Teamsters Local 174 Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TUKWILA, Wash., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of 330 Teamsters working for six different Employers are on picket lines today, prepared to go "one day longer than their employers" to reach a deal that has already been agreed to by all other construction-related companies. For 34 workers from Gary Merlino Construction, today marks day 18 on strike, while workers from Stoneway Concrete have been on strike since December 1. The picket lines have now grown to include workers from Cadman, CalPortland, Lehigh Cement, and Salmon Bay Sand & Gravel, bringing the full strike to 330 workers on picket lines twenty-four hours a day and seven days a week at 12 separate locations.The Unfair Labor Practice strike began after contract negotiations fell apart, with the group of Employers – led by chief negotiator Charlie Oliver (Gary Merlino Construction) – failing to bargain in good faith with Teamsters Local 174. As the holidays approach, the strike is taking an economic toll on the workgroup – especially those with children at home who are looking forward to Christmas. The affected Employers are telling customers to expect this to last into next year. If you would like to offer support to the workers, you can donate to the "Local 174 Merlino Heavy Highway and Sand & Gravel / Cement Industries Striking Workers Assistance Fund" here. You can also make a check out to "Teamsters 174 Worker Assistance Fund" and send to:Teamsters Local 17414675 Interurban Ave S Suite 303Tukwila, WA 98168Donation weblink in case hyperlink above does not work: https://square.link/u/ira6xfBh Contact:Jamie Fleming, (425) 281-0166jfleming@teamsters174.org View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teamsters-local-174-strike-update-concrete-mixer-drivers-dump-truck-drivers-and-cement-plant-employees-walk-off-job-after-employers-fail-to-bargain-in-good-faith-301440503.htmlSOURCE Teamsters Local 174 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. 