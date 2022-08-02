International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

 By Teamsters Local 174

Local 174 Members Nearly Unanimously Say 'No' to Employer Proposal

TUKWILA, Wash., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A full year after the expiration of their contract, Teamsters Local 174 members have again voted overwhelmingly to reject the latest subpar offer from their concrete industry employers.

