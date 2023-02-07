Support Local Journalism


Industry Leader Loretta Soffe To Spearhead Global Retail Practice with Additional Design, Data, & Technology Integration Capabilities.

SEATTLE, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based technology firm Assemble Inc announces its launch as a Retail Transformation Consultancy. Assemble is expanding its award-winning talent pool of engineers and architects to address the challenges and opportunities in multi-channel retailing. 


