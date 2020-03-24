SEATTLE, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Subsplash, the Seattle-based SaaS leader in engagement technology for churches, announced today the acquisition of Cincinnati-based StreamSpot, the award-winning content delivery platform providing live streaming services for faith-based organizations and businesses.
"As a company dedicated to serving churches, we are committed now more than ever to equip and enable churches to stay connected with their communities," said Tim Turner, CEO and Founder of Subsplash. He continued,
After months of planning and preparing, we're delighted to welcome the StreamSpot team and their customers to the Subsplash Platform. We see this as providential timing as many churches are eagerly looking to connect with their communities digitally in lieu of physical gatherings, limited by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our vision is to "Equip Every Church" with world-class technology, and adding integrated live streaming is a critical component.
In 2019, StreamSpot garnered over 9.6 million views through its fully automated and omnichannel platform. Subsplash plans to begin offering live streaming to their clients this week, with a full integration made available to the public in the weeks to come. This will allow ministries to stream, capture, edit, syndicate, and archive their live events, all within The Ultimate Engagement Platform™ which currently includes custom mobile apps, websites and web integrations, digital giving, in-app messaging, and a powerful media delivery and storage system.
StreamSpot Founder Brian Duerring, who has joined the Subsplash team, also shared his enthusiasm for the acquisition:
Subsplash clients are searching for a unified solution to deliver their content in real time to engage their audience anytime and anywhere. It is empowering to be part of a mission-driven organization like Subsplash that can amplify the impact of our work through their expansive suite of engagement tools and growing client base. Tim and his team bring a wealth of knowledge and experience that will make this integration impactful for churches and ministries around the world.
Subsplash has offices in Seattle and Wenatchee, WA, Austin, TX, and Cincinnati, OH that serve over 13,000 clients in the U.S. and around the world. Their award-winning team has created some of the most downloaded apps of all time, created enterprise software for world-class brands like XBOX, Microsoft, Samsung, Expedia and Cisco, and been featured in Wired, Engadget, Gizmodo, and The Wall Street Journal.
For Information Contact: Kristin Thorp, 206-965-8090