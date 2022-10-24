Support Local Journalism


The completion of this multi-center pivotal study is another major milestone achieved advancing the Company toward its first FDA De-Novo filing

REHOVOT, Israel, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TechsoMed, the developer of first of its kind AI Algorithm powered tissue viability imaging technology, announced today it has successfully completed patient enrollment in U.S. Pivotal trial designed to demonstrate the safety and effectiveness of its flagship product, BioTraceIO, in providing valuable visualization and quantitative insights on procedure outcome in liver cancer patients undergoing ultrasound guided percutaneous ablation procedures. 

