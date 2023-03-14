Acclara logo

Acclara brand will better position organization for growth, RCM services

SEATTLE, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tegria, a leading healthcare technology consulting and services company, announced today that Tegria RCM, its division dedicated to revenue cycle management (RCM), will operate under the Acclara brand effective immediately. This naming decision is part of Tegria RCM's strategic focus on expanding its revenue cycle services capabilities and marks a major milestone for the organization.


