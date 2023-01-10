Support Local Journalism


BEAVERTON, Ore., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tektronix, Inc. has promoted Christopher Bohn to President of the global test and measurement company. Bohn most recently served as the Vice President Global Sales & Operations, where he was responsible for delivering global revenue growth and working cross-functionally to drive integration and customer focus between all revenue related functions. 


