Teleion, A Minority-owned Business, Awarded Best Place to Work in Washington State for Second Year By Teleion Nov 23, 2021 SEATTLE, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleion has been recognized as one of Washington's 100 Best Places to Work by Seattle Business Magazine. This is the second consecutive year Teleion has been selected as a best place to work in the mid-sized company category – moving to 12th best in 2021."Despite the challenges of the last two years, focusing on being a team member oriented culture has remained our primary focus," said Ryan Janzen, Managing Partner. "It's thrilling to see our team members agree and share our commitment to a culture that fosters balance, leadership and respect for one another."Teleion is a professional services firm with operations headquartered in Seattle, and team members throughout the US. In 2021, Teleion has increased its overall headcount by more than 35 percent, and is continuing to grow across all its practice areas. Teleion implements, operates and leads operational and IT programs for some of the largest and most well-known companies in the world. Teleion team members bring deep industry knowledge to its customers and support team members through an emphasis on learning and growth. "Teleion gave me the opportunity to step into a challenge that aligned perfectly with my career goals," said Troy Graham. "The way Teleion shares information, provides me with mentorship and growth opportunities, and continues to ensure that I stay challenged in my career makes me feel like there are endless possibilities for success."Teleion's selection for this recognition is based on an employee survey sponsored by Seattle Business Magazine. All responses are anonymous and based on eight major categories, including leadership, culture and benefits. In 2020, Teleion was selected for the first time as one of the top 100 Best Places to Work – placing 20th in the mid-sized company category. Teleion, LLC, a strategic and professional services company, was founded in 2008. Teleion employs over 100 team members across three key practices. One of the largest privately held companies in the Puget Sound region, Teleion builds long-term relationships with its customers by bringing value through a commitment to excellence, senior practitioners and a focus on its vertical markets. Teleion's professional services practices include Digital Marketing Operations, Analytics and Insight, and Cybersecurity and Compliance. For more information about Teleion visit www.teleion.com. View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teleion-a-minority-owned-business-awarded-best-place-to-work-in-washington-state-for-second-year-301430513.htmlSOURCE Teleion 