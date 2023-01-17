Support Local Journalism


SEATTLE, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, Teleion has been selected one of Washington's 100 Best Companies to Work For by Seattle Business Magazine – for the first time in the large company category.

            "This year's recognition is particularly special," said Derek Wang, Managing Partner. "We experience a phenomenal amount of growth throughout the course of the year. It is through the commitment of all Teleion's team members that we've been able to maintain or values and culture."


