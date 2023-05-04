Tendo Technologies Inc., a leading innovator in flow sensing technology, announced today that it has secured seed funding from Rhapsody Venture Partners and Tyche Partners, two prominent investors in the hard tech space. With this funding, Tendo Technologies will expand the application breadth and the commercial availability of its proprietary flow sensing technology, which delivers unmatched performance at an affordable cost.
PRINCETON, N.J., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tendo Technologies Inc., a leading innovator in flow sensing technology, announced today that it has secured seed funding from Rhapsody Venture Partners and Tyche Partners, two prominent investors in the hard tech space. With this funding, Tendo Technologies will expand the application breadth and the commercial availability of its proprietary flow sensing technology, which delivers unmatched performance at an affordable cost.
"We are thrilled to have the support of Rhapsody Venture Partners and Tyche Partners as we work to bring our flow sensing and dispensing products to market," said Luke Burns, CEO of Tendo Technologies. "It is a pleasure working with technology-savvy, value-added investors who understand the potential of our technology and appreciate the talent and dedication of our team. We are excited to work with Rhapsody and Tyche to take our vision to new heights."
Based on key inventions developed at Princeton University, Tendo's core semiconductor-based flow sensing technology provides high-precision measurements of gas and liquid flow rates in a compact, affordable package.
"Our team at Rhapsody Venture Partners was impressed with Tendo's groundbreaking flow sensing innovations," said Bernard Lupien, General Partner of Rhapsody Venture Partners. "We believe that Tendo's devices will have a significant impact on a range of industries, from medical to agriculture to manufacturing and beyond. We are excited to be a part of Tendo's growth and development."
Tony Chao, Partner at Tyche Partners, echoed this sentiment, saying, "Tendo's sensors have demonstrated impressive versatility, capable of providing precise control, monitoring, and dispensing with great sensitivity and reliability, even with highly viscous fluids or low flow rates. We believe this technology has the potential to revolutionize multiple industries and we are proud to support Tendo in this endeavor."
"With this funding, we are better equipped to meet the growing demand for our technology,– added Marcus Hultmark, Co-founder of Tendo Technologies. ‒Over the past year, Tendo has made significant progress in refining our technology and acquiring new customers, and we are eager to continue growing the adoption of flow sensing and pushing the limits of what can be achieved.–
For more information about Tendo Technologies and its proprietary flow sensing and dispensing technologies, please visit tendo.tech.
About Tendo Technologies
Tendo Technologies is dedicated to advancing the field of flow sensing, providing high-precision measurement of gases and liquids in compact, affordable devices. Based on core IP developed at Princeton University, the company's innovative semiconductor-based technology has applications across a wide range of use cases and industries, from food and beverage to pharmaceuticals to chemical processing. Contact sales@tendo.tech today to learn more about Tendo's innovative products and solutions.
About Rhapsody Venture Partners
Rhapsody Venture Partners is a venture firm in Cambridge, MA, that funds early-stage applied science and engineering companies. Rhapsody's team works side-by-side with entrepreneurs to secure anchor customers that reduce time-to-commercialization and accelerate growth. www.rhapsodyvp.com
About Tyche Partners
Tyche Partners is a HardTech focused venture capital firm that invests in early and early-growth stage companies with disruptive technologies. As a team of experienced operators and technologists, Tyche embraces the entrepreneurial growth challenges and works diligently alongside its portfolio companies to scale effectively. www.tychepartners.com
