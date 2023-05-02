Support Local Journalism


TEL AVIV, Israel , May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TeraSky, a global multi-cloud, cloud-native and modern IT innovative technology solutions provider, announced it has begun the process of becoming a VMware Cross-Cloud Managed Services Provider. TeraSky is already acting as a design partner for VMware Cross-Cloud managed services and is working toward achieving the Managed Services Specialization and earning the VMware Cross-Cloud managed services badge. Through becoming VMware Cross-Cloud Managed Services Provider and building a broad Validated Service Offering, the company will help customers maximize their investments in VMware technology.

TeraSky plans to build a Validated Service Offering within the specialization, including all five VMware prescriptive offers: Cross-Cloud Managed Services for Private and Managed Provider Clouds, Public Cloud, Centralized Governance, Cost Optimization, and Cloud Native App Delivery. From improving operational intelligence services across multi-cloud environments, to better controlling rogue costs through adopting FinOps services to automating modern DevSecOps platform operations across multiple clouds, VMware Cross-Cloud Managed Services delivered through TeraSky will make consuming managed services easier for customers.


