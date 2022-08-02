(PRNewsfoto/Terex Corporation)

Genie's Leadership in the Aerials Industry, Combined with Acculon's Considerable Experience with Battery Technologies, Will Help Accelerate the Move Toward Cleaner, Greener, Electric Jobsites

BOTHELL, Wash., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genie and Terex Corporation are excited to announce that Terex is making a Series A investment in Acculon Energy, a Columbus, Ohio-based engineering and connectivity company focused on developing the next generation of electrification solutions for non-automotive equipment applications.

