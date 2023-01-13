Nordstrom Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto)

Nordstrom Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto)

 By Nordstrom, Inc.

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


After 37 years with the company, Teri Bariquit will be retiring from her role as chief merchandising officer

SEATTLE, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) today announced that Chief Merchandising Officer Teri Bariquit is retiring. To ensure a smooth transition, Teri will remain in her role until the company identifies her successor. 


Tags