Tesseract Ventures enables businesses to defy the boundaries of space and time through next-generation technologies. Robots, smart spaces, wearables and radically connected platforms are just some of the tools created by Tesseract in its mission to make industries smarter, better connected and more efficient.

 By Tesseract Ventures

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tesseract Ventures announced today that the company has been awarded a direct-to-Phase II Small Business Innovation (SBIR) grant by the United States Air Force through AFWERX.

Tags