AUSTIN, Texas and WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tethr, the leading AI-powered conversation intelligence platform, announced today the availability of JOLTRx, new dashboards that enable businesses to analyze their sales conversations and improve results by identifying the effect of indecision on your agents that cause sales to stall. The new capabilities come in conjunction with the launch of The JOLT Effect: How High Performers Overcome Customer Indecision, a book by Matt Dixon and Ted McKenna, founding partners of DCM Insights, a firm that helps organizations optimize customer experience and sales performance.

