Shipium is a technology-driven supply chain and logistics company seeking to solve “the Prime problem” for companies facing heightened customer expectations. (PRNewsfoto/Shipium)

The two firms announce partnership to help improve flexibility and performance in the final mile of e-commerce deliveries

SEATTLE, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TForce Logistics, a leading final mile delivery provider for e-commerce, today announced a partnership with Shipium, the enterprise shipping platform for e-commerce retailers and 3PLs.


