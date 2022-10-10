The Snohomish-area drivers can purchase the 2022 Ford Escape at the Bickford Motors dealership.
SNOHOMISH, Wash., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bickford Motors is pleased to announce that the all-new 2022 Ford Escape is now available for sale. The all-new Escape features a sleek, modern design with the latest technology and safety features. Drivers who love solid, well-built performance-oriented SUVs should check out the 2022 Ford Escape available at the dealership.
The all-new Ford Escape is completely redesigned and reengineered for 2022. The most noticeable change is the model's shift to a sleeker, more aerodynamic look. The front end is now carries a large grille flanked by slim headlights, while the rear end features wrap-around taillights and a sporty spoiler. Underneath its stylish skin, the 2022 Escape features an array of new powertrain options. There are three different engines available: a base 1.5-liter Ecoboost® three-cylinder engine that produces 181 horsepower and 190 pound-feet of torque, an optional 2.0-liter Ecoboost® four-cylinder engine with 250 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque, or a plug-in hybrid powertrain that pairs a 2.5L iVCT Atkinson-cycle I-4 hybrid engine with an electric motor. All three engines can be paired with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.
The dealership's website is packed with information on the latest vehicle deals and offers. Drivers can learn about the different makes and models of vehicles that are available and get a feel for the dealership's inventory. The site also provides detailed information on financing options, so interested drivers can make an informed decision about their purchase. For more information about the all-new 2022 Ford Escape, please visit the dealership team at 3100 Bickford Avenue, Snohomish, WA 98290 or contact them by phone at 866-489-3673.