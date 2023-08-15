...GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...
...ISOLATED TO WIDELY SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS OVER SOUTH CENTRAL
OREGON THURSDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING...
On Thursday, winds will increase for areas in and around the
Lower Columbia Basin. Meanwhile, a monsoonal wave over southern
and central Oregon will result in isolated to widely scattered
thunderstorm chances in the afternoon and evening Thursday. These
storms will be capable of producing abundant lightning. On
Friday, a cold front will sweep across Washington and northern
Oregon for even stronger winds.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 639 East Slopes of the
Northern Oregon Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon,
690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.
* WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent.
* IMPACTS...Winds and critically low humidity values can
contribute to rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
Weather Alert
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 103
to 110 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast
Oregon and central, south central and southeast Washington.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Confidence is very high in exceeding 100
degrees Wednesday and Thursday. Low temperatures in the mid 60s
to 70s will provide very limited overnight relief.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Dr. Alexander Sobel of Anderson Sobel Cosmetic Surgery offers the WISE Scholarship to support women pursuing STEM careers for the sixth consecutive year.
Seattle cosmetic surgeon Dr. Alexander Sobel is pleased to offer the WISE Scholarship for the sixth consecutive year
SEATTLE, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander Sobel, DO, FAACS, of Bellevue, is pleased to announce the launch of the WISE (Women in STEM Excel) Scholarship for 2023. Dr. Sobel established the scholarship in 2017 to empower and support Washingtonian women pursuing degrees in STEM-related fields; funding the scholarship reflects Dr. Sobel's commitment to reversing the underrepresentation of women in the sciences.