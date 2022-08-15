Support Local Journalism


PORT ANGELES, Wash., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time since 2019, one of the country's most acclaimed seafood festivals is back in full, ready for another signature "Crabtastic event!" The Dungeness Crab & Seafood Festival celebrates not only the food, aquaculture, agriculture and maritime traditions of Washington State's Olympic Peninsula, but Native American culture, art, music, and children's activities in one spectacular three-day celebration.

"CrabFest" will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday, October 7-9, at the Port Angeles City Pier, the Gateway Center and Red Lion Hotel Port Angeles Harbor parking lot. Admission is free.

