Ally Financial and 4S Bay join the growing list of investors supporting women and Black, Indigenous and People of Color entrepreneurs creating clean manufacturing jobs in low- and moderate-income communities

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 22 Fund (The 22), a Los Angeles-based impact, early-growth venture fund, today announced multi-million dollar investments from Ally Financial Inc. (Ally) and family office 4S Bay to support The 22's mission to address needs of diverse entrepreneurs often overlooked by traditional investors. Ally committed up to $10 million in equity investment. 4S Bay committed $1.5 million.


