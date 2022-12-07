Support Local Journalism


At the end of 2022, the index closes at 5.4%, 3.2 percentage points above the year's first half and a growth of 4.2 percentage points compared to the same period last year. Leasing projected to recover faster than the sales segment. Premium office sales for the first half of 2023 show positive outcomes.

BOGOTÀ, Colombia, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The World Trade Centers Association® (WTCA®), a global network of more than 300 World Trade Center® (WTC®) locations in nearly 100 countries, has launched its 5th edition of the WTCA Prime Office Index Latin America (LatAm) in partnership with global business publication Latin Trade. Through this index, the WTCA seeks to highlight the current situation and outlook for premium office leasing and sales in Latin America. In December 2021, the index closed with a positive result of 1.2% One year later, the trend maintained, and in December 2022, the index closed at 5.4%, a total growth of 4.2 percentage points compared to the same period last year.


