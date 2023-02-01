The Actuarial Foundation logo (PRNewsfoto/The Actuarial Foundation)

The Actuarial Foundation logo (PRNewsfoto/The Actuarial Foundation)

 By The Actuarial Foundation

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Gift from the Milliman Giving Fund made up entirely of employee donations, continues Milliman's role as lead financial sponsor of popular math tutoring program

SEATTLE, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm has re-affirmed its commitment to The Actuarial Foundation's Math Motivators Tutoring Program with a three-year, $600,000 gift. Serving as lead financial supporter of the innovative, nationwide tutoring program, this is the second large, multi-year gift from the Milliman Giving Fund. Milliman's generous investment will help change the trajectory of students who have lost confidence in their math abilities or want to improve their grades or test scores, helping these young people achieve the long-term benefits of academic success.


Tags