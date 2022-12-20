Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


WASHINGTON, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Advocate, "If you have just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you had significant exposure to asbestos in the armed forces or at work before 1982-please call The Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106 to discuss possible financial compensation. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000. To get compensated it is incredibly important that a person like this recall as much as possible about the specifics of how they were exposed to asbestos on the job-at work. 

"We think many to most people have seen ads on TV about mesothelioma-that mention the $30 billion dollar trust fund for people who develop this rare form of cancer. We want everyone to know these $30 billion dollar trust funds were also set up for people who before 1982 had substantial exposure to asbestos at work-and who recently been diagnosed with lung cancer-as the lawyers at The Gori Law Firm will explain at 866-532-2106.


Tags