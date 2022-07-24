Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Opportunity for education and collaboration brings naturopathic medicine to the forefront of conversation in Spokane.

SPOKANE, Wash., July 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The nation's leading conference for licensed naturopathic doctors (NDs), which took place July 21-23 in Spokane, Wash., was a unique time of celebration and learning for over 600 physician attendees. AANP 2022 is the largest event in the naturopathic community, organized and hosted by the American Association of Naturopathic Physicians (AANP) – the professional association representing NDs in the United States. Each year the event brings together NDs from around the world for three days of learning, networking, and fun.

Tags