...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST MONDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds and
poor ventilation.
* WHERE...Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Kittitas
Valley, Yakima Valley, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington,
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington, Northwest Blue
Mountains, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades and Simcoe
Highlands.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with
respiratory problems.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Cold and very dry air over the region will
promote strong overnight inversions with poor mixing each
afternoon. Concentrations of pollutants near the surface are
expected to increase over time with the potential for degrading
air quality. A weak weather system on Monday will bring
increasing clouds with better ventilation and light
precipitation arriving Tuesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
&&
The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC) Elects 53 New Fellows to the College
The Board of Regents of The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel announced 53 individuals were elected into the College.
WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Board of Regents of The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC) convened during the College's 2022 Fall Meeting in San Francisco, California to consider nominations for a new class of ACTEC Fellows. The College is pleased to announce 53 individuals were elected. This select group includes 35 Fellows, ten International Fellows from eight countries, one Academic Fellow and seven Fiduciary Counsel Fellows. Of those elected, one is a former Dennis I. Belcher Young Leaders Program and Florida Fellows Institute graduate, another is also a graduate of the Dennis I. Belcher Young Leaders Program and The Mid-Atlantic Fellows Institute; two Florida Fellows Institute graduates and two are graduates of The Mid-Atlantic Fellows Institute.
"On behalf of ACTEC, I welcome this diverse group of experienced trust and estate law professionals and look forward to working with and learning from them."
To qualify for membership, a lawyer must have no fewer than 10 years of experience in the active practice of trust and estate law, as fiduciary counsel with a fiduciary services company, or a combination thereof, or be a full-time teacher of law at a duly accredited law school, specialize in teaching trust and estate law, and have at least ten years' cumulative experience as a lawyer in active private trust and estate practice or as a teacher of trust and estate law, or a combination thereof. Lawyers and law professors are elected to be Fellows based on their outstanding reputation, exceptional skill, and substantial contributions to the field by lecturing, writing, teaching, and participating in bar leadership or legislative activities. It is their aim to improve and reform probate, trust and tax laws, procedures, and professional responsibility.