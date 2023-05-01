(PRNewsfoto/The Asia Group)

WASHINGTON, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The Asia Group ("TAG") is pleased to announce the launch of an Australia practice, chaired by former Australian Ambassador to the United States the Honorable Arthur Sinodinos AO and the newest partner in the firm. TAG's decision to expand in Australia is a defining milestone for the firm's ongoing Asia Expansion Initiative, which has featured the establishment of formal TAG subsidiaries in New Delhi, Hanoi, Tokyo, and Shanghai over the past 14 months alone. These investments reflect TAG's conviction in the growth trajectory of the Indo-Pacific and Australia's unique position as a catalyst for regional commerce during a consequential geopolitical period. 


