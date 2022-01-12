The Best Ambulatory Surgery Center In Seattle and Bellevue Reduces Strain On Hospitals By Carillon Point Surgery Center Jan 12, 2022 Jan 12, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With COVID-19 hospitalizations once again rising, many elective procedures have recently been delayed or canceled. Many elective surgeries are eligible for outpatient care, allowing ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) like Carillon Point Surgery Center to serve these patients and surgeons alike by removing the demand for elective surgeries from local hospitals.As one of the top ASCs in Washington State, Carillon Point Surgery center caters to plastic, cosmetic, and gender affirming surgeons, offering the newest and most advanced surgical equipment on-site such as CO2 lasers, ultrasonic liposuction, and helium plasma devices. The Medicare-accredited surgical suite is available to surgeons to host their surgeries.The team at Carillon Point Surgery Center is highly trained, familiar with plastic and cosmetic surgery, and patient focused. Your patients can expect a friendly and professional environment every step of the way. As the best Bellevue ASC, Carillon Point Surgery Center continues to do its part in relieving the stress COVID-19 has put on our community by accommodating elective surgeries in their facilities. A surgeon who has operated at Carillon Point Surgery Center before says, "The surgery center is very clean and organized leadership is very accommodating to my feedback the team is welcoming and professional most importantly, my patients report positive experiences."Carillon Point Surgical Center takes a surgeon's entire skillset and experience into account along with their education and accreditations, making our surgeons some of the best and top rated. From new to experienced surgeons alike, the best ASC in Seattle accommodates surgeons from all specialties and experiences. Patients are COVID tested using on-site testing equipment before coming into the building on the day of surgery. Strict protocols are in place to protect patients, surgeons, and staff.About Carillon Point Surgery Center: Carillon Point Surgery Center is the top ambulatory surgery center in Washington State. Specifically catering to plastic and cosmetic surgeons, Carillon Point Surgery Center is one of the few outpatient surgery centers accredited to host visiting surgeons. With a 30-year history and premier location on Lake Washington, Carillon Point Surgery Center is the best ASC Seattle, Bellevue, and Kirkland offer. Contact: Jessica, Director of Clinical ServicesPhone: 425-576-1700Email: hello@carillonpointsurgerycenter.com View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-best-ambulatory-surgery-center-in-seattle-and-bellevue-reduces-strain-on-hospitals-301458919.htmlSOURCE Carillon Point Surgery Center Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg crews have been playing catch up to the storm that dumped an estimated 12 to 18 inchesEllensburg-based doctor receives state sanctions for allegedly issuing illegitimate mask/vaccine exemptionsCounty records record positive COVID cases, school operations in jeopardyThursday blaze at Upper County building extinguished by multiple departmentsCounty misses freezing rain event, possibility of dry week aheadPublic Works crews continue to work around the clock to clear the snowJan. 10 blotter: Man dragged home by legsKittitas County implements COVID order for athleticsCle Elum-Roslyn schools facing staffing crisis as omicron variant runs through communitySweetwater Ranch built on dreams and a strong foundation of family tradition Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter