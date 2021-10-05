The Best Ferulic Acid Serum For Anti-Aging In 2021 By Ferulic Acid Oct 5, 2021 Oct 5, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anti-aging products are some of the most popular and purchased skincare products available. However, while some anti-aging serums treat existing aging and others prevent future aging, few products both treat and prevent aging. As a plastic surgeon, Dr. Sajan saw many patients come to him wanting to look younger using the least invasive methods. Especially for patients who want to prevent, correct, and treat aging, Dr. Sajan identified a necessity for a safe, effective, and easy-to-use solution in his ferulic acid serum.Ferulic acid combines four different antioxidants: Vitamin C, Vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, and ferulic acid. When applied, the ferulic acid serum treats aging by delivering moisture to the skin, smoothing the rough patches, and evening the skin tone. It can also reduce inflammation and redness. As the only medical grade ferulic acid serum created by a nationally accredited physician, it is the best serum for anti-aging.For prevention, ferulic acid destroys free radicals that come into contact with the skin throughout the day. This prevents oxidation which is one of the leading environmental causes of aging. Additionally, the antioxidants in ferulic acid naturally protect against UV rays and sun damage. This is an absolute necessity for the summer months and those in sunny climates. Users of the ferulic acid serum frequently discuss the benefits of the serum as well as why they use the serum. Aging prevention is a consensus among users as one testimonial says, "I'm using this to kind of invest in my future and have better skin down the road. You only get one face, so for me, this really addresses the signs of aging before they happen."About Ferulic Acid: The ferulic acid serum by realdrseattle® MD skincare was formulated in Seattle, Washington by leading plastic surgeon, Dr. Javad Sajan. Combining medical grade ingredients with proven anti-aging formulation, the ferulic acid serum is the anti-aging product currently on the market. For a fraction of the price of other non-medical grade serums, you can try the best ferulic acid serum available.Contact: realdrseattle® Phone: 206-787-0784Email: marketingteam@realdrseattle.com View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-best-ferulic-acid-serum-for-anti-aging-in-2021-301392916.htmlSOURCE Ferulic Acid 