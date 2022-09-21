Support Local Journalism


WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Black Women's Health Imperative (BWHI) recognizes National Black Women's Equal Pay Day. This year, the day is observed more than one month later than it was last year. The added days signal the widening wage gap that still exists between Black women and white men, and also seek to represent the number of additional days Black women must work into the current year in order to match what white men made in the year prior. 

"On this symbolic and somber day, we reflect on the numerous barriers facing Black women in the workplace," said Linda Goler Blount, MPH, president and CEO of the BWHI. "Black women are paid just 58 cents for every dollar paid to white men. Black women workers are also forced to endure systemic racism and gender discrimination on a daily basis. The stress of these inequities affects not only Black women's financial health, but their physical and emotional health, as well."

