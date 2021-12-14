The Comfort Inn in Washington, DC, and Two Additional Participating Hotels Announce Winter Promotion By Comfort Inn Downtown DC/Convention Center Dec 14, 2021 Dec 14, 2021 Updated 6 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WASHINGTON, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --The Comfort Inn in Washington, DC along with the Holiday Inn Express in Hyattsville, MD and Home2 Suites in Owings Mills, MD have announced that the locations are offering a promotion for the holiday season and winter months. This promotion includes a 20% discount for guests who are staying three or more nights at any of the three locations through the winter season.The participating hotels have stated that the reason for extending their promotion for the winter is linked to both positive response to the fall deal as well as the locations wanting to give guests the ability to see what DC and Maryland have to offer throughout the winter. Nearby locations such as the National Mall come to life during the holiday season with traditions such as the National Christmas Tree, and many attractions across the city are offering a wide variety of seasonal entertainment as well.All of the participating hotels encourage guests considering stopping by DC or Maryland this winter to book soon as the promotion will end after they have been booked out for the winter! About The Comfort Inn Washington, DC:The conveniently placed Comfort Inn in Washington, DC is located just minutes away from the National Mall and nearby attractions. Featuring modern accommodations, the hotel is extremely walkable to nearby Metro subway stations, local shops, restaurants, and the convention center. The hotel also includes a host of amenities such as a 24- hour business center, a fitness center, laundry facilities, free Grab n Go breakfast, and free Wi-Fi.About Home2 Suites Owings Mills, MD:Home2Suites in Owings Mills is accessibly located near Metro Centre at Owings Mills- known for its access to shops, dining, transit, and variety of regular entertainment for visitors. The hotel's location is situated nearby offices making it a popular choice for corporate travelers visiting for business purposes. Spacious, the rooms include in-suite kitchens, comfortable sofa seating, and access to outdoor patios. Some of the amenities featured at Home2Suites include meeting rooms, a 24-hour front desk, outdoor spaces, free parking, access to a fitness center, and pet-friendly accommodations. About Holiday Inn Express Hyattsville, MD:The Holiday Inn Express in Hyattsville, MD is only miles away from downtown DC, and the location is a very popular choice for visitors looking to experience the many attractions that the city has to offer. With quick access to shops, restaurants, entertainment, and proximity to FedEx Field, this modern hotel is a great hotel for guests who want to be right in the middle of the action. Business travelers heading to DC commonly choose the Holiday Inn Express in Hyattsville, MD because it is in proximity to a variety of major corporations including the IRS, CSC, and NASA. Amenities at the location include a fitness center, business center, free parking, free breakfast, free Wi-Fi, and access to laundry facilities.Media ContactComfort Inn Downtown DC/Convention Center, Comfort Inn Downtown DC/Convention Center, (202) 682-5300, info@baywoodhotels.com SOURCE Comfort Inn Downtown DC/Convention Center 