Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TheHappyMD.com is pleased to announce the 12th edition of our Quadruple Aim Physician Leadership Retreat [QAPLR], April 13 – 16, 2023 Live on ZOOM. This Physician Wellness Champion Master Class has produced 240 graduates to date, leading the wellness strategy of organizations on four continents.

The rise of the employee physician and the digital overwhelm of Electronic Medical Records have combined to produce a 63% prevalence of Physician Burnout in the latest national study in the USA. (1) The American Medical Association, National Academy of Medicine and Surgeon General have all declared physician burnout a national crisis.(2)


Tags