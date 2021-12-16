The Davani Group Wins Interior Design Magazine's Best of Year Award By The Davani Group Dec 16, 2021 Dec 16, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Davani Group today announced that its Meridian Bathtub Collection has been honored at Interior Design Magazine's Best of Year Awards 2021, the design industry's foremost awards ceremony. The Meridian collection, designed by architect Silvia Spagnoletta with creative direction by Davani Group co-founder Anthony Davani, was awarded the Best in Year Trophy in the Bath Fixtures category.The award recognizes the collection's exquisite use of natural stone to achieve a peaceful and harmonious design inspired by the meridian lines of the human body and the natural landscape. This is the first time in the award's history that a company has been honored in its first year in competition, signifying the extraordinary impression made by the Davani Group's unique natural stone designs."We're honored to have won an Interior Design Magazine Best of Year Award for the Meridian Collection," said Anthony Davani, co-founder and Creative Director of the Davani Group. "We're incredibly proud that the talent and commitment of our designers and natural stone craftspeople have been recognized at a ceremony that is widely regarded as the ultimate measure of excellence in interior design." The Meridian Collection is centered around two solid stone bathtub designs: the B160 double tub and the B87 single tub. Both are available in seven varieties of natural stone in shades ranging from cream to dark grey, including Bianco Carrara marble, Bianco d'Orcia marble, Travertino Paglierino, and Black Lava Stone.In addition to the Meridian Collection, the Davani Group creates a wide range of natural stone bathtubs, furniture, and decor. Its other collections include Parallel, a bathtub collection also designed by Silvia Spagnoletta, and the Purity, Lamé, and Vitality collections of natural stone furniture, which include tables, seating, credenzas, and more.###About The Davani Group: The Davani Group designs, creates, and installs bespoke interiors, custom furniture, and decorative elements made from natural stone and other luxury materials. The company brings together the world's foremost artisans with the finest marble, wood, metal, and fabric. A unique collaboration of founders Anthony and Yulia Davani, The Davani Group is the culmination of their mission to unite natural materials, craftsmanship, and service in pursuit of modern luxury. For more information, visit https://thedavanigroup.comMedia ContactEric Siu, The Davani Group, (800) 701-0793, sales@singlegrain.com SOURCE The Davani Group 