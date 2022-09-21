Support Local Journalism


A partnership with The District Cup and the U.S Department of State District Cup aims to bring players and diplomats together from various polo communities around the world.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The 2022 District Cup will take place on September 25th, 2022 on the National Mall. The founders of the District Cup are honored to partner with the U.S. Department of State for this year's event as part of their efforts to expand sports diplomacy and bring people together on America's front yard.

