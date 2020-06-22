Since the pandemic altered what buyers value in their homes, builders are predicting how future homes will change as a result, and what people will want most moving forward. - As people spend more time at home during the pandemic, buyers are realizing which features of their homes are working, and not working. - Home builders predict open-concept floor plans will be a thing of the past, as people now value more walls, doors, and overall privacy. - New construction, which offers the chance to personalize home features, saw its listing page views grow by 73% over last May.