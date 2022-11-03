Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Security research firm AppEsteem Corporation is convinced that the only way to fight ad pollution is to take the fight directly to the big tech giants. To do this, the company created a set of polluter indicators and an active Polluters list that shows which companies are abusing consumers with unfair advertising strategies.

"Somebody needs to hold the tech giants accountable for the experiential mess they've made on the world's web pages."


Tags