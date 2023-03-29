Icertis Logo

Prestigious Financial Times List Reaffirms Icertis Momentum, Highlighted by More Than 40% Year-Over-Year Growth in Booming CLM Sector

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced its recognition on the 2023 Americas' Fastest Growing Companies list by the Financial Times (FT). Based on its revenue growth rate, Icertis ranked #239 on the prestigious list of 500 companies across 20 countries in North, Central, and South America.


