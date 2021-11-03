The First Official Grace and Frankie Book Hits Bookshelves Ahead of the Show's Final Season By Flashpoint Nov 3, 2021 Nov 3, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grace and Frankie, the hit series starring real-life pals Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, and the longest running series in Netflix history, is calling it a wrap with its final season. But before they go, they are appropriately memorializing this pop culture moment with the release of the show's first official book.The first official Grace and Frankie book, published today, is the emotional crutch you'll need when the show ends.Grace and Frankie: A Guide to Best-Friendship and Not Giving a Damn, published by Flashpoint Books on November 2, 2021, is the ultimate companion gift for Grace and Frankie fans. Featuring a foreword by show co-creators Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris, this bright title is poised to be the gift book of the season—as well as the emotional crutch you'll need among the cheers and tears when the show ends in 2022. "Flashpoint is grateful to partner with Grace and Frankie and Skydance Television to publish the first officially licensed book of this beloved series," says Kristin Mehus-Roe, Flashpoint publisher. "We created a book that captures the spirit of the show by celebrating its defining themes: the value of friendship and the thrill of reinvention at any age. We also included a few surprises, which may or may not include recipes for Frankie's infamous quesadilla-stuffed quesadilla and Grace's favorite way to eat a watermelon." Complete with quizzes, quotes, and Grace and Frankie's instantly recognizable "I don't give a crap" attitude, the book is what early readers are calling a "must-have" for fans of the show.Grace and Frankie: A Guide to Best-Friendship and Not Giving a Damn is sure to be found on the holiday wish list of besties across the globe and is available everywhere books are sold beginning November 2, 2021.ABOUT FLASHPOINTFlashpoint™ is a dynamic publishing partner for cultural icons, individuals with influence, and beloved brands. An imprint of Girl Friday Books, we are headquartered in Seattle, Washington. Our team has decades of publishing and digital agency experience and are the magic behind luminous bestsellers from licenses including CNN, Lucasfilm, National Geographic, Sesame Street, and the Kurt Cobain estate. Learn more at GirlFridayProductions.com and FlashpointBooks.com. CONTACTGeorgie Hockett,206. 659. 1837georgie@girlfridayproductions.comView original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-first-official-grace-and-frankie-book-hits-bookshelves-ahead-of-the-shows-final-season-301415914.htmlSOURCE Flashpoint Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg City Council candidate takes job in FerndaleIs Crazy Mamie still wandering the streets of EllensburgRobles withdraws from Ellensburg City Council raceElection 2021: Goodloe, Thompson involved in tight Council 2 race; Lillquist, Winn enjoy substanial leadsCentral Washington football gives Lincoln historic lashingSeveral close races in early election resultsCasey White knows how to make the best of what life throws at himEllensburg transplant creates dessert company to great fanfareNov. 1 blotter: A man walks into a dorm roomHaunted Home Tour marches on in its second year much to the joy of the community Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter