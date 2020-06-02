SEATTLE, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander Sobel, DO, FAACS, of Bellevue, is pleased to announce that the fourth annual WISE (Women in STEAM Excel) Scholarship is now accepting applications. Created in 2016, the WISE Scholarship was designed to support women who live in Washington as they pursue a degree in a STEAM-related field.
"It's no secret that men have long dominated STEAM industries, and I truly believe that reversing the underrepresentation of women in these fields is essential for accelerating the sciences," Dr. Sobel explains. "It is my hope that this scholarship can afford these students greater opportunity to take their rightful seat at the table."
In previous years, the WISE Scholarship has been awarded to an engineering student at Seattle University, a geophysics at Western Washington University, and a student of biochemistry and molecular biology at Lewis & Clark College.
"Now more than ever, we are happy to give back to our community and support in way we can the growing demand for quality, affordable, and accessible higher education. Above all, there are so many incredible young student leaders who are giving hope to the future of our country in these uncertain times," states Dr. Sobel.
All female students living in Washington State who plan to pursue a STEAM-related degree are encouraged to apply for the $1,500 scholarship via a downloadable application. The awarded scholarship funds can be used to offset the cost of tuition and educational expenses, including things like supplies and textbooks, required technology, transportation costs, and on-campus expenses.
Applications will be accepted through July 24th, 2020. Submitted applications will be reviewed and vetted by the WISE Scholarship Committee, who will select an award recipient based on the quality of the application and adherence to the scholarship requirements. The chosen recipient will be notified upon selection, and the award will be disbursed via a cash prize.
"We are excited to launch the fourth iteration of this scholarship which will introduce us to yet another talented and diverse group of women with a passion for the sciences," says Dr. Sobel. "I wish all of our applicants the very best of luck."
About Dr. Alexander Sobel: Dr. Sobel is a triple board-certified surgeon based in Bellevue, Washington. Both in and out of his practice, Dr. Sobel is well-known and respected for his kindness, generosity, and commitment to providing patients with access to safe, quality treatment. His practice is located at 1632 116th Ave. NE, Suite A, Bellevue, WA. For more information, call 425-453-9060 or visit www.andersonsobelcosmetic.com.
Media Contact: Pheara Daley, Anderson Sobel Cosmetic Surgery, 425-453-9060 240735@email4pr.com