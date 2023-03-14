Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Cities Initiative's delegation encouraged Members of the U.S. Congress to provide $425 million for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative

WASHINGTON, DC, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Last week, the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Cities Initiative joined the Great Lakes Commission and other partners in Washington, DC, for Great Lakes Day 2023, an annual event that brings together a binational coalition of organizations from across the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence River Basin to collectively advocate for joint priorities.


Tags