SEATTLE, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spire, the $350 million, 41-story luxury condominium tower that is the closest high-rise to the iconic Space Needle, is now open with the first residents moving into the highly anticipated building by Laconia Development.
The grand opening of the newest lavish homes in downtown Seattle comes as Spire reached a milestone with more than $50 million achieved in sales this year alone, including 63 residences ranging from $500,000 to $2 million. The collection of 343 one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury condominiums is now more than 40% sold with sales and marketing efforts led by Polaris Pacific.
Spire is making history for being home to the city's first fully automated parking system (APS). The state-of-the-art computer-controlled system, developed by California-based Parkworks, automatically parks cars for residents all within a matter of minutes and without a driver in the vehicle.
Standing 41 stories and 440 feet above the city, the prismatic building also offers 360-degree panoramic views of Seattle's skyline along with a dramatic two-story lobby with on-site café, luxurious co-working spaces, modern fitness center and movement studios, a 24-hour concierge, a private theater and the Spire Club at Level 40 with indoor/outdoor terraces.
"With the debut of Spire, homebuyers now have the option for elevated living in Seattle that is simply unmatched," said Paul Menzies, CEO of Laconia. "From the city's first automated parking system to luxurious amenities and every home offering a grand view of the iconic skyline due to the building's thoughtful design, there is truly no other option like Spire in the market."
Prospective buyers are able to tour the model homes and the building's impressive amenity areas. For more information about Spire or to schedule a sales appointment, visit SpireSeattle.com.
Designed to connect Seattle's natural beauty with its position as a leading center of technology, Spire is a collection of 343 one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury condominiums in the dynamic heart of Downtown Seattle. A brilliant architectural prism designed by VIA Architecture, and with the environmental designation of LEED Silver, Spire frames Seattle's breathtaking landscapes with unobstructed 360-degree views of Puget Sound, Mount Rainier and Mount Baker. Standing 41 stories and 440 feet above the city, the residential tower's sleek silhouette serves as the exclamation point to Seattle's skyline. Spire is the closest high-rise building to the iconic Space Needle and is situated at the nexus of local culture, dining and world-class attractions, all while being within walking distance to some of the world's most powerful technology companies. Spire radiates intelligent design, connectivity and convenience in stylish interiors with light-filled, open layouts. The extensive collection of inspired amenities includes Seattle's first fully automated parking system; a welcoming two-story lobby with on-site café; verdant landscaping; luxurious co-working spaces; state-of-the-art fitness center and movement studios; a 24-hour concierge; a private theater; and the Spire Club at Level 40 with indoor/outdoor terraces and 360-degree views. For more, visit SpireSeattle.com.
About Laconia Development
Bay Area-based Laconia Development LLC is a full-service real estate investment and development firm that envisions and builds high-rise and mid-rise residential communities and mixed-use environments in dynamic urban centers. By focusing on emotionally resonant architectural design, Laconia creates landmark developments that command attention and enhance existing neighborhoods – buildings that residents are proud to call home. For more, visit LaconiaLLC.com.
Vanke US is a trusted local strategic partner to real estate developers on both commercial and residential projects. Based in New York and San Francisco, Vanke US is currently focused on partnerships in gateway cities, providing smart capital, which encompasses financing, project management and other value-add services that leverage its entrepreneurial culture, diverse talent and deep corporate resources. Learn more at vanke.us.
Polaris Pacific is the leading real estate sales and marketing group for today's new residential communities. Drawing on a 30-year legacy of success in the Western United States, Polaris Pacific specializes in new development, leveraging the latest tools and technology to create a clear path forward. Long-term client relationships with industry leaders provide the company's platform for innovation, establishing Polaris Pacific as the irrefutable expert in major urban markets. For more information, please visit PolarisPacific.com.
