There are signs a market rebalancing could be around the corner, but for now, the market is moving at record speed
- U.S. home values continue to grow at a record pace, up 20.9% in the past year. The combination of rising prices and a spike in mortgage rates means the monthly mortgage payment on a typical home is 52.5% higher than it would have been a year ago.
- Rising costs have not yet eased competition. Homes are selling as fast as they ever have — after only seven days for the typical home — and nearly half of homes are selling for above their list price.
- There are faint signs the market is starting to rebalance, including growing inventory and a rise in listings with a price cut.
SEATTLE, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The housing market is as competitive as ever, according to the latest Zillow® Real Estate Market Report.i Buyer demand has been strong enough to keep the market moving at a record pace, even after a massive spike in mortgage rates.
Year-over-year home value growth set a record for the 13th consecutive month in April. The typical U.S. home is worth $344,141, 20.9% higher than a year ago. That record pace of growth comes despite rising mortgage rates eating away at what home buyers can afford. The monthly mortgage payment on the typical U.S. home is 11.7% higher than it would have been in March, and 52.5% higher than a year ago, assuming a 30-year mortgage with a 20% down payment.ii
"We do expect the market to begin rebalancing this spring as rising costs keep enough would-be buyers on the sidelines for inventory to begin catching up with demand, but we have not yet reached that point," said Nicole Bachaud, Zillow economist. "Nearly half of homes are selling above their list price, and April sales happened as fast as we've ever recorded. It may very well be that fewer people are trying to buy, but with bidding wars continuing to drive up prices on limited inventory, those in the market today likely won't feel much relief."
To keep monthly mortgage costs the same as they would have been a year ago, today's buyers must shop in a different price range. According to estimates from Zillow's mortgage calculator, a buyer who can afford a monthly mortgage payment of $1,500 could have paid roughly $340,000 for a house a year ago, when mortgage rates were much lower. Today, that $1,500 monthly payment could buy a house worth about $275,000. And that is before factoring in home value growth of more than 20% during that time; a buyer would have paid about $227,500 a year ago for that $275,000 home.iii
Rising costs have not yet eased competition. Homes that sold in April typically went pending after only seven days, tying a monthly record set last May and June. To put that remarkable market speed into perspective, in April 2019, the last spring before the pandemic, the typical home sat on the market for 24 days before an offer was accepted.
Nearly half (48%) of homes that were purchased in March — the latest data available — sold for more than the asking price, indicating the buyer expected multiple bidders. That's up from 37.5% in March 2021. More than three-quarters of homes are selling above list price in the country's most competitive markets: San Francisco (80.4%), Seattle (77.3%) and San Jose (76.1%).
Faint signs are starting to emerge that a more balanced market is around the corner. The share of listings with a price cut crept up to 9.1%, higher than 8.6% in March and 7.8% last April. That may be a sign that sellers cannot be quite as ambitious in their pricing strategy as they could have been in recent months.
Inventory continues to rise as well, up 5.5% from March — the second straight month of growth. The year-over-year inventory deficit has also shrunk in each of the past three months, now sitting at -19.5%.
More inventory is both the consequence and the cause of a more balanced housing market: It limits the number of buyers bidding on each home as there are more to choose from, and it prompts sellers to price their home competitively.
Zillow's home value forecast now calls for 11.6% growth through April 2023, down from a year-ahead forecast of 14.9% made in March. Zillow's forecast for existing home sales has been lowered as well, now predicting 5.73 million sales in 2022. That would mark a 6.4% decrease from 2021. Spiking mortgage rates, inventory gains, and lower-than-expected pending home sales and mortgage application data drove the downward revision.
These downwardly revised projections would still represent a very strong housing market in the coming year. Other than this recent run of record-breaking home value growth, only during a short stretch in 2005 have home values grown faster than 11.6% annually in the history of the Zillow Home Value Index. And while 5.73 million existing home sales would be a decrease from a remarkably strong 2021, that would mark the second-best calendar year total since 2006.
The pace of annual rent growth slowed for the second consecutive month. Rents are up 16.4% year over year, down from 17% annual growth in March. The typical U.S. rental unit costs $1,927 a month.
Metropolitan Area*
Zillow
ZHVI
Monthly
Monthly
Median
Share
Zillow
ZORI
United States
$344,141
20.9%
$1,475
52.5%
7
48.0%
$1,927
16.4%
New York, NY
$600,354
12.7%
$2,573
42.2%
22
46.7%
$3,004
20.5%
Los Angeles, CA
$932,783
20.9%
$3,998
52.4%
10
69.9%
$2,864
16.1%
Chicago, IL
$305,282
14.3%
$1,308
44.1%
7
36.7%
$1,883
11.4%
Dallas–Fort Worth, TX
$381,089
30.1%
$1,633
64.1%
8
63.0%
$1,750
17.9%
Philadelphia, PA
$327,347
13.7%
$1,403
43.4%
7
45.7%
$1,822
11.6%
Houston, TX
$299,998
22.5%
$1,286
54.5%
8
41.3%
$1,550
12.6%
Washington, DC
$550,917
11.0%
$2,361
39.9%
5
54.8%
$2,174
12.2%
Miami–Fort Lauderdale, FL
$430,068
28.1%
$1,843
61.6%
12
31.2%
$2,846
31.7%
Atlanta, GA
$367,946
30.4%
$1,577
64.4%
6
54.4%
$1,904
17.4%
Boston, MA
$649,034
15.1%
$2,782
45.1%
6
62.5%
$2,762
12.0%
San Francisco, CA
$1,489,691
20.1%
$6,385
51.5%
9
80.4%
$3,157
10.4%
Detroit, MI
$238,278
15.3%
$1,021
45.4%
5
45.5%
$1,405
11.2%
Riverside, CA
$578,174
27.6%
$2,478
60.9%
9
62.7%
$2,584
16.9%
Phoenix, AZ
$466,170
30.9%
$1,998
65.1%
7
50.5%
$1,911
21.6%
Seattle, WA
$791,933
25.7%
$3,394
58.5%
5
77.3%
$2,206
16.0%
Minneapolis–St. Paul, MN
$374,074
12.7%
$1,603
42.1%
8
53.8%
$1,624
6.6%
San Diego, CA
$923,350
28.0%
$3,957
61.4%
7
70.2%
$2,946
20.0%
St. Louis, MO
$239,028
15.3%
$1,024
45.4%
5
51.5%
$1,263
11.0%
Tampa, FL
$366,059
35.1%
$1,569
70.3%
5
48.0%
$2,055
26.9%
Baltimore, MD
$372,061
11.4%
$1,595
40.4%
5
46.9%
$1,776
10.7%
Denver, CO
$639,316
24.6%
$2,740
57.2%
5
69.5%
$1,940
15.1%
Pittsburgh, PA
$211,973
14.2%
$909
44.0%
8
33.7%
$1,323
8.1%
Portland, OR
$581,400
19.3%
$2,492
50.4%
5
62.7%
$1,821
12.6%
Charlotte, NC
$372,300
30.8%
$1,596
64.9%
4
57.8%
$1,738
17.4%
Sacramento, CA
$616,124
21.8%
$2,641
53.6%
7
67.3%
$2,233
12.3%
San Antonio, TX
$329,532
25.5%
$1,412
58.2%
7
49.8%
$1,441
15.3%
Orlando, FL
$376,474
31.7%
$1,614
66.1%
5
45.1%
$1,999
23.7%
Cincinnati, OH
$255,392
15.5%
$1,095
45.7%
3
44.4%
$1,412
11.3%
Cleveland, OH
$212,605
15.9%
$911
46.2%
5
45.0%
$1,344
11.3%
Kansas City, MO
$283,085
16.2%
$1,213
46.5%
3
53.7%
$1,338
11.1%
Las Vegas, NV
$437,478
33.3%
$1,875
68.1%
6
50.6%
$1,851
21.3%
Columbus, OH
$290,400
17.1%
$1,245
47.7%
3
58.2%
$1,430
12.2%
Indianapolis, IN
$263,495
20.5%
$1,129
52.0%
4
48.2%
$1,457
13.7%
San Jose, CA
$1,710,404
25.2%
$7,331
57.8%
8
76.1%
$3,199
12.4%
Austin, TX
$594,441
37.6%
$2,548
73.6%
11
61.7%
$1,823
20.0%
Virginia Beach, VA
$317,835
14.4%
$1,362
44.2%
13
57.1%
$1,584
12.3%
Nashville, TN
$433,158
32.8%
$1,857
67.5%
4
55.2%
$1,802
18.9%
Providence, RI
$438,168
16.8%
$1,878
47.2%
7
59.1%
$1,900
15.0%
Milwaukee, WI
$267,887
12.0%
$1,148
41.3%
22
55.2%
$1,242
7.3%
Jacksonville, FL
$355,286
32.4%
$1,523
67.0%
5
43.4%
$1,748
20.4%
Memphis, TN
$224,616
21.2%
$963
52.8%
9
49.6%
$1,526
14.2%
Oklahoma City, OK
$210,799
18.2%
$903
49.0%
4
45.5%
$1,318
12.3%
Louisville, KY
$236,137
14.1%
$1,012
43.9%
5
34.3%
$1,274
11.2%
Hartford, CT
$312,123
14.5%
$1,338
44.4%
6
59.5%
$1,590
11.3%
Richmond, VA
$320,654
13.2%
$1,374
42.8%
5
63.1%
$1,539
13.4%
New Orleans, LA
$264,185
14.2%
$1,132
44.0%
6
34.2%
$1,503
16.9%
Buffalo, NY
$241,651
18.8%
$1,036
49.8%
9
63.3%
$1,232
9.9%
Raleigh, NC
$445,219
36.4%
$1,908
72.0%
4
70.2%
$1,706
17.7%
Birmingham, AL
$234,645
17.7%
$1,006
48.4%
7
54.5%
$1,302
11.5%
Salt Lake City, UT
$602,765
28.8%
$2,583
62.4%
5
66.6%
$1,646
19.1%
*Table ordered by market size
**Principal and interest only, assuming a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage with a 20% down payment
i The Zillow Real Estate Market Report is a monthly overview of the national and local real estate markets. The reports are compiled by Zillow Research. For more information, visit www.zillow.com/research. The data in the Zillow Real Estate Market Report is aggregated from public sources by a number of data providers for 931 metropolitan and micropolitan areas, dating back to 2000. All current monthly data at the national, state, metro, city, ZIP code and neighborhood levels can be accessed at www.zillow.com/research/data.
ii Principal and interest only. Property taxes, homeowners insurance and other additional costs are not included.
iii Estimated monthly mortgage payments in this example assume a 20% down payment, a property tax rate of 0.88%, annual home insurance costs of $1,260 and no HOA dues. Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey data were used to estimate prevailing mortgage rates during each period.
