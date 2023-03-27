Lauren Roles

Lauren Roles

 By The Inner Circle

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


VANCOUVER, Wash., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Dr. Lauren Roles is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Provider for her contributions as an Internist.

Dr. Roles earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Molecular and Cellular Biology from the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Washington. She received a medical degree from the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Denver and completed a residency in internal medicine at Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage, California. The doctor then finished a fellowship in geriatric medicine at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland.


Tags