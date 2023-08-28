...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon,
Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue
Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains
of Oregon and North Central Oregon. In Washington, Eastern
Columbia River Gorge of Washington and Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These winds will push wildfire smoke that
is currently over western and central Oregon into all of eastern
Oregon and extreme southeast Washington. This will reduce air
quality over all areas of eastern OR and extreme southeast WA
through at least this afternoon. The smoke will be pushed
eastward into Idaho tonight with expected improvement.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Lauren Roles is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for her contributions to the field of Internal Medicine.
Dr. Roles pursued higher education at the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Washington where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Molecular and Cellular Biology. She received a medical degree from the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Denver; completed a residency in internal medicine at Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage California; and finished a fellowship in geriatric medicine at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland.