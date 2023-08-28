Lauren Roles

Lauren Roles

VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Lauren Roles is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for her contributions to the field of Internal Medicine. 

Dr. Roles pursued higher education at the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Washington where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Molecular and Cellular Biology. She received a medical degree from the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Denver; completed a residency in internal medicine at Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage California; and finished a fellowship in geriatric medicine at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland.


