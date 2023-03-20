Support Local Journalism


Federal Way, Wash., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently circulated in The Inner Circle, Mr. David Benson is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions in HVAC services and repair.

Mr. Benson served in the United States Air National Guard from 1981 to 1994 where he attained the rank of First Sergeant E-6. with the Air National Guard. He obtained a certificate in civil engineering from the United States Air Force School of Civil Engineering during this time and holds other certifications, including a Universal CFC and HCC Processing Technician from the U.S. Department of Defense; an HVAC Certification from Renton Technical College in Renton Washington; and Air Conditioning, Refrigeration, and Gas Furnace Certificates from HVAC Training School in Brier, Washington.


