The 42nd annual IDEA program unveils the world's best designs in the best year for the competition to date.
SEATTLE, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA)® 2022 Ceremony & Gala, held at Benaroya Hall in Seattle, WA on September 12, 2022 and produced by the Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA)®, included the grand unveiling of the placements of this year's Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Special IDEA winners.
This was both the first in-person gathering to celebrate IDEA winners since 2019 and the culmination of another banner year for the program.
All the IDEA 2022 winners are now available to view in the Winners Gallery at http://www.IDSA.org/awards/idea/gallery.
2022 was the second year in a row that IDEA received the most entries in the competition's history, going back to 1980. Rising above a sea of other design awards programs, the prestigious IDEA remains the gold standard.
Of this year's more than 2,200 entries from 30 countries, 167 were selected to receive top awards. These winners represent 17 countries: 82 Bronze, 55 Silver, and 30 Gold.
IDEA 2022 CEREMONY
On the first day of the International Design Conference (IDC)® 2022, also produced by IDSA, the IDEA Ceremony & Gala honored the world's best designs across 20 categories, including a new category added in 2021: Concepts & Speculative Design.
The IDEA 2022 Ceremony was co-hosted by Erika Avery, IDSA, Ceremonial Jury Chair and Industrial Designer at GE Appliances; Jason Belaire, IDSA, Chair of IDSA's Board of Directors; and Marc Greuther, Vice President of Historical Resources and Chief Curator at The Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation.
TOP AWARDS
All the Gold, Silver, and Bronze IDEA 2022 winners were announced during the ceremony, followed by the top awards of the night:
- IDEA 2022 BEST IN SHOW AWARD: Microsoft Surface Adaptive Kit, designed by the Microsoft Windows and Devices Design Team, Windows and Devices Accessibility Team, and Microsoft Inclusive Tech Lab for Microsoft Corp.
- IDEA 2022 JURY CHAIR AWARD (selected by Tim Allen, IDSA and Erika Avery, IDSA): Sonos Global Packaging System, designed by Michelle Enright, Ben Blanchard, Jeremiah Etchison, IDSA and the Sonos Global Packaging Team
- IDEA 2022 CURATOR'S CHOICE AWARD (selected by Marc Greuther): UbiHub APAI, designed by the Ubicquia Design Team
- IDEA 2022 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD (chosen by popular vote): Topgolf Next Generation Golf Ball Dispenser, designed by IN2Innovation for TopGolf
A DIVERSE AND ESTEEMED JURY
The IDEA 2022 Jury was led by Tim Allen, IDSA, Global Head of Design at Instacart, as Chair and Erika Avery, IDSA, as the Ceremonial Jury Chair. The other 45 jurors include top design leaders at Amazon, Astro Studios, Estée Lauder, Dell, Google, HP, Kohler, Lenovo, Meta, Microsoft, Procter & Gamble, Revlon, Smart Design, and more.
Over two rounds of judging, the IDEA Jury selected the winners based on five criteria that have remained unchanged in the 42-year history of the program: Design Innovation, Benefit to the User, Benefit to the Client, Benefit to Society, and Appropriate Aesthetics. IDEA's high standard for design excellence and rigorous judging process have set the benchmark for all other design awards programs to follow, cementing IDEA's preeminent status and global renown.
IDEA 2023 JURY CHAIR
The IDEA 2023 Jury Chair was also announced during the ceremony: Shujan Bertrand, IDSA. She is the founder of Aplat, a women-run culinary design company creating modern sustainable products for sharing food, wine, and flowers.
Based in San Francisco, CA. Bertrand is an advocate for sustainable local manufacturing, supporting local organic farms and food producers, and using the art of origami principles for zero waste design and manufacturing. Through Aplat, she hopes to grow awareness for responsible design, creating new partnerships with sustainable companies and organizations who care about people and the planet.
A NEW ENVIRONMENTAL INITIATIVE
Through an ongoing partnership with The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, MI, and for the first time in IDEA's history, both organizations are working together to continue improving IDSA's environmental stewardship. IDSA and The Henry Ford have been working collaboratively to set higher benchmarks and standards in sustainable event operations through IDSA's largest flagship awards program: IDEA.
After entry products have been judged and permanently curated at The Henry Ford Museum, the remaining products will be returned, donated, and recycled through a local e-waste management program—eliminating harmful landfill disposal.
We would like to encourage and implement IDEA's first and only standardized circular system through this year's partnership program to reduce carbon emissions and improve environmental stewardship, and we look forward to those results in the fall of 2022.
IDEA 2022 GOLD WINNERS LIST
View all design images, credits, and more information about the IDEA 2022 winners (Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Special Awards) at http://www.IDSA.org/awards/idea/gallery.
AUTOMOTIVE & TRANSPORTATION
IDEA 2022 Gold:
- Sea-Doo Switch, designed by the BRP Design & Innovation Team
CHILDREN'S PRODUCTS
IDEA 2022 Gold:
- Moxie by Embodied, designed by fuseproject for Embodied, Inc.
- SUPERSPACE, designed by Jarn Bulling, Will Grant, and John Ditchburn of 4DESIGN for Superspace
COMMERCIAL & INDUSTRIAL
IDEA 2022 Gold:
- Clover Vertica™, designed by Kay Kim and Joe Gormley of Tactile for Starbucks Coffee Company
CONCEPTS & SPECULATIVE DESIGN
IDEA 2022 Gold:
- Quilt, community-based disaster relief network, designed by the NewDealDesign Team
CONSUMER TECHNOLOGY
IDEA 2022 Gold:
- Blackmagic Studio Camera, designed by the Blackmagic Industrial Design Team
- LG OLED Objet Collection (Posé), designed by Jong Chul Kim and Sea La Park of LG Electronics Inc.
- Microsoft Surface Adaptive Kit (also the Best in Show Award winner), designed by the Microsoft Windows and Devices Design Team, Windows and Devices Accessibility Team, and Microsoft Inclusive Tech Lab for Microsoft Corp.
- Surface Duo 2, designed by the Microsoft Windows and Devices Design Team
- Syng Cell Alpha, designed by Syng
DIGITAL INTERACTION
IDEA 2022 Gold:
- Moxie by Embodied, designed by fuseproject for Embodied, Inc.
ENVIRONMENTS
IDEA 2022 Gold:
- Majimaya confectionery tool shop, designed by Masahiro Yoshida and Yoshie Ishii of KAMITOPEN Co., Ltd. for Mashimaya Confectionery Tool Store Limited Partnership
FURNITURE & LIGHTING
IDEA 2022 Gold:
- Philips MyCreation - Closed droplet pendant fishnet edition, designed by the Signify Global Design Team
HOME
IDEA 2022 Gold:
- Bespoke Jet™ Cordless Stick Vacuum with All in One Clean Station, designed by Sookyoung Park, Yeonsu Kim, Jaewon Choi, Sewook Oh, and Sunghaee Cho for Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Bespoke US Kitchen Package & Bespoke FDR RF8000B, designed by Hyunil Lee, Sangwoon Jeon, Junhyeok Choi, Aeryun Kim, and Ahjung Joo for Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- CLAW Drywall Picture Hangers, designed by Jessica Huang and Mario Davenport, IDSA of 3M Design
- Dart Canyon™ Stainless Steel Farmhouse Sink, designed by Elkay Manufacturing
- GE Profile Ultra Fresh Dishwasher, designed by Jason Rowe, IDSA for GE Appliances
- Intelligent electromagnetic enamel pot, designed by Zhuang Lee, Ze Lee, Ming Wang, Yangbo Ni, and Yanbin Liu for FOSHAN SHUNDE MIDEA ELECTRICAL HEATING APPLIANCES MFG.Co., Ltd.
MEDICAL & HEALTH
IDEA 2022 Gold:
- My Intuitive, designed by the Intuitive UX Team for Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
- Reimagining the Behavioral Health Experience, designed by Philips, Cambridge, United States and Recornect, Eindhoven, Netherlands of Philips Experience Design
- VELYS™ Robotic-Assisted Solution, designed by Johnson & Johnson Design, Johnson & Johnson IDHF, DePuy Synthes
OFFICE & ACCESSORIES
IDEA 2022 Gold:
- Routes, designed by Luke Pearson and Tom Lloyd of PearsonLloyd for Teknion
PACKAGING
IDEA 2022 Gold:
- Sonos Global Packaging System (also the Jury Chair Award winner), designed by Michelle Enright, Ben Blanchard, Jeremiah Etchison, IDSA and the Sonos Global Packaging Team. Artwork created in collaboration with Character
SPORTS, LEISURE & RECREATION
IDEA 2022 Gold:
- Milo - The Action Communicator, designed by Loose Cannon Systems, Monokoto
STUDENT DESIGN
IDEA 2022 Gold:
- E-YES Amblyopia Trainer, designed by Chien-Chen Lai, S/IDSA, Fang-Ping Hsu, and Kai-Chu Li of National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (NTUST)
- Neto Water Filter Bag, designed by Luke Wightman, S/IDSA of Carleton University
- Nozomi - A system for dyspareunia and pelvic pain, designed by Abby Scheer, S/IDSA of North Carolina State University
- Portable infusion bag, designed by Hao Ninghui, Wei Haidong, S/IDSA, Wang Haojie, Long Xianghua, and Shi Zhuoyan of Central Academy of Fine Arts, Kuang Shuoshuo and Li BoYang of Shenzhen Gewu Innovation Design Co., Ltd.
- Vo&Airro, designed by Minwook Paeng, S/IDSA, Felix Yves Bartsch, Jehyun Kim, and Ryan McClure of Imperial College London / Royal College of Art
Learn more about the annual IDEA program at http://www.IDSA.org/IDEA.
Learn more about the annual International Design Conference at http://www.InternationalDesignConference.com.
Follow the journey of IDEA with #IDSAIDEA across Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Leah Warwick, Industrial Designers Society of America, 1 703-707-6000, leahw@idsa.org
SOURCE Industrial Designers Society of America