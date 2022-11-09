Sunset by the Red River Floodway (Manitoba). Credit: Shutterstock (CNW Group/International Joint Commission)

 By International Joint Commission

OTTAWA, ON and WASHINGTON, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - To continue improving water quality in the Red River basin, including downstream in Lake Winnipeg, the governments of Canada and the United States approved four additional water quality objectives to be monitored by the International Red River Watershed Board (IRRWB) following a recommendation by the International Joint Commission (IJC). These additional, non-regulatory water quality objectives are for the key nutrients phosphorus and nitrogen.


